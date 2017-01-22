Two Robberies Reported Friday On Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two robberies were reported an hour apart Friday evening at businesses on the Northwest Side.

Both times, a group of suspects entered a business and demanded cash from the register, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

The first robbery happened about 6 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of West Grand, and the second happened about an hour later in the 3100 block of North Central Park, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)