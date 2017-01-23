1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Hammond Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found dead and two other people were critically wounded after a shooting Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

Hammond police said officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Truman Street shortly after 6 a.m., and found three people who had been shot.

A woman in her 30s had been shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 36-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the neck were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appeared the shooting took place at or near the front door of the home. The only information police had regarding the shooter was that a male might have been involved.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information should call Det. Lt. David Carter at (219) 852-2984 or (219) 852-2906.