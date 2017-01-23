670 The Score To Carry 10 Cubs Spring Training Games

January 23, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs

(CBS) 670 The Score will carry 10 Cubs spring training games, it was announced Monday.

The first radio broadcast will come Feb. 26 when the Cubs host the Indians at Sloan Park in a World Series rematch. That contest will start at 2:05 p.m. CT.

The other dates in spring training that 670 will carry games on are March 5, March 11, March 12, March 18, March 19, March 22, March 25, March 26 and March 27.

Every Cubs spring training will be available in in some broadcast format. CSN Chicago will televise six games, whil WGN-TV will carry four. There will be 27 Internet radio broadcasts on Cubs.com.

(In the above tweet, all games start at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time unless otherwise noted. Chicago is one hour ahead of Arizona through Saturday, March 11 before moving to two hours ahead on Sunday, March 12.)

