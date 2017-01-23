Amid Trade Speculation, White Sox’s Todd Frazier Excited For New Season

(CBS) Todd Frazier remains the White Sox’s starting third baseman and team leader for now, but as the organization has embarked on a rebuild and he carries just one year left on his contract, he understands he’ll find his name in trade rumors regularly as this season moves along.

It’s with that as context that Frazier reminds of this: The uncertainty doesn’t make him worry for himself as much as it makes him worry for his family.

“That’s the other part about being a baseball player,” Frazier said on “Inside the Clubhouse” on 670 The Score on Saturday. “I’m on the road, I get traded, next thing I know, I have to go to the other city and your family is sitting there, ‘What the heck do I do?’

“It’s crazy, it’s hectic, it’s not a fun time, but at the end of the day, we work it out.”

Frazier was traded from the Reds to the White Sox in December 2015. A likable figure who works hard, he quickly became one of the team’s leaders. After the departure of left-hander Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton in trades this offseason, it’s a role he’ll carry into 2017 as well. How long he remains in Chicago to remain in that role is another story, as all logic suggests the White Sox — no longer in win-now mode — should flip him for a piece that fits better into their future window of contention.

Amid the speculation, Frazier just wants to get spring training started. He hit .225 with 40 homers, 98 RBIs and a .767 OPS last season.

“Excited,” Frazier said of the promotion of Rick Renteria from bench coach to manager. “I’m very excited. He’s a guy that brings a ton of emotion, a ton of enthusiasm, and he’s definitely got energy. That’s what we like. That’s what we need. He’s not going to take any bull.

“Spring training is going to be big for us. We got a lot of younger guys that need to prepare and get ready to be professional baseball players. Their time is going to come pretty quick, I think. I’m there to be the leader and help them out if they have any questions.”

Listen to Frazier’s full interview below.