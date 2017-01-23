Johnny Manziel Has Some Advice For President Donald Trump

January 23, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Johnny Manziel

(CBS) Johnny Manziel may be out of football, but he’s in the business of giving advice to others.

Along those lines, Manziel — who came to celebrity in large part because of a fast-lane lifestyle that was regularly documented on social media — gave President Donald Trump a suggestion Monday: Don’t look at your social media mentions.

Manziel’s career received no favors from the constant drama social media created for him. Now, his comments toward Trump came after the president was reportedly upset with the social media commentary surrounding the size of the crowd at his inauguration, which was far smaller than inaugurations of past presidents.

Manziel didn’t play in the NFL in 2016 after the Browns released him last March following a series of troubling off-the-field incidents.

