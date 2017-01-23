Man Shot In Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Monday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old was driving north about 12:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Central when a red vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and drove himself to Community First Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

