Man Shot In Portage Park

January 23, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: portage park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Monday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old was driving north about 12:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Central when a red vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and drove himself to Community First Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

