Men Pose As Repairmen, Burglarize Bridgeport Homes

January 23, 2017 5:10 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Bridgeport residents about two recent burglaries in which one or two men pose as electrical repairmen to steal jewelry from inside homes on the South Side.

During both burglaries, the men entered homes by claiming to be electrical repairmen or asking for a bucket of water for a construction job, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Once they entered the homes they stole jewelry.

The burglaries happened at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 3000 block of South Normal Avenue; and at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 400 block of West 28th Place, police said. The victims were seniors.

The burglars are described as a white and a Hispanic man, both 30-45, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall and weighting 150-200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

