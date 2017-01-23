Mortgage Loan Processor Stole Dozens Of Identities

January 23, 2017 10:47 PM
Filed Under: fraud, identity theft, Loan Fraud, Wheaton

WHEATON (CBS) — A northwest suburban mortgage loan processor stole “dozens” of victims identities to open bank accounts, credit cards and loans, authorities said.

Karolina M. Klambatseas, 34, worked for various mortgage companies while committing the theft dating back to May 2015, Wheaton police announced Monday.

The Schaumburg resident was arrested in December and indicted Jan. 12 on 59 felonies including theft, identity theft and financial institution fraud, police said. She also faces 31 misdemeanor charges.

Court information was not immediately available.

