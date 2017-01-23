Orland Park Showing Patrons The Value Of Libraries

CHICAGO (CBS) — A southwest suburban library system is among libraries around the country that have found a new way to show patrons how valuable the library is to them.

It started a couple of weeks ago at the Orland Park Public Library. When you take out a book, a DVD, or some other material, you’ll get a receipt that not only tells you when the material is due back, but that gives you the value of the item you borrowed. It tells you how much money you’ve saved by borrowing and not buying the material.

“I think patrons appreciate it. I just recently received an email from a patron who just noticed, and said it was a wonderful reminder about how the library is important to her,” library director Mary Weimer said.

The Orland Park Public Library receipt will also tell you how much you’ve saved throughout the entire year by borrowing from the library.

According to Weimer, books and DVDs cost $18 to $35 on average. She said she hopes the library will be able to keep a cumulative tally for users through the years. She believes people who use the library a lot would really it, especially.