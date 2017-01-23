Park Ridge Board Member Resigns After Tweets About Women’s March

NILES (CBS) — A member of the school board in Park Ridge-Niles District 64 has resigned after comments he tweeted about this past weekend’s women’s march.

One of the tweets by District 64 School Board Member Dathan Paterno said: “Alas, the 300 million pound Women March provides a strong argument for doing away with women’s suffrage.”

The clinical psychologist’s social media activity drew the ire of Park Ridge parent Robin Virgilio, who said maybe Paterno thought he could speak out because he already planned to leave the board this spring.

“Maybe this is what’s prompted him to go idiot-mode and start shooting his mouth off. I don’t know. It’s like something flipped on this guy,” she said.

In his letter resigning from the school board, Paterno admitted his tweets were “inappropriate.”

District 64 Superintendent Dr. Laurie Heinz says his resignation was accepted, and that the district will look for his replacement.

“As a board member he should have known that, although done as a private citizen, because he’s a member of the board of education, the community is going to hold him to that higher standard,” she said.