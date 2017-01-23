Park Ridge Residents Angry After Board Member’s Controversial Tweets

PARK RIDGE (CBS) — Some people from Park Ridge are disgusted after reading a former school board member’s controversial tweets about the women’s march in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.

Park Ridge resident Cindy Grau was shocked that Dr. Dathan Paterno did not understand what demonstrators were trying to say at the march.

“What more can we do as women to be heard,” she asked.

One of Dr. Paterno’s tweets read: “Alas, the 300 million pound Women March provides a strong argument for doing away with women’s suffrage.”

Another tweet called the marchers a “hysterical horde of half-wits.”

Park Ridge resident Amy Bartucci said Paterno’s comments are not teaching children how to be responsible digital citizens.

“Right under our very eyes is a board member doing the exact opposite,” she said.

Sam Goble, also a Park Ridge resident, said she’s open to alternative viewpoints, but some comments are exceptions.

“This type of rhetoric is exactly what shuts down communication,” she said.

Dr. Paterno did not respond to CBS 2’s request for comment. He has resigned from his position, saying in his letter that he meant to “harshly criticize some of the protestors.” Paterno also said his tweets were “understandably misinterpreted.”

Park Ridge-Niles School District Superintendent Dr. Laurie Heinz says his resignation was accepted, and that his comments “do not reflect those of the Board.”