Robbers Target 2 Lyons Township HS Students: Police

January 23, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Bernie Tafoya, Lyons Township High School, robberies

(CBS) — Police in LaGrange and Western Springs are looking for two men who held up students from Lyons Township High School late last week.

LaGrange police say a 13-year old student was punched in the face by a man with short dreadlocks and turned over his cellphone to that man and another who held him up several blocks from the Lyons Township High School’s north campus last Thursday afternoon.

About 20 minutes later, around 4:30 p.m., Western Springs Police Chief Brian Budds says those same men are believed to have tried to rob a 15-year-old student outside the south campus on 49th and Willow Springs Road.

Chief Budds says the robber told the teen to give him his money, the teen declined and was then shown some kind of weapon.

The teen tried to run away but was put in a headlock, police say. He was still able to escape and ran away without the robbers getting anything.

Chief Budds says police are investigating and are reviewing surveillance camera video.

 

