Supt. Johnson Announces Raid Totals, Downplays Latest Crime Stats

January 23, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Andy Dahn, Chicago Police Department, Eddie Johnson

(CBS) — Chicago Police say officers arrested more than 100 people on drug and weapons charges in a series of raids over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson praised the department for putting 120 offenders behind bars as part of the raids, which he said targeted those who are driving violence in the city.

But Johnson said claims that 2017 is off to a historically violent start are not true.

“It’s been worse than the last five years,” Johnson said. “But in terms of comparing it to last year, it hasn’t been much worse. It’s about the same.”

To limit the violence, Johnson said there must be more accountability among judicial and political leaders.

“We just have to do something to send a message to these individuals, the repeat gun offenders, that we just won’t tolerate it,” Johnson said.

CPD officials said as of Monday morning, there have been 36 murders in the city this month.

 

