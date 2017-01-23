Surveillance Cameras May Help Stop String Of Western Springs Break-Ins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Western Springs said surveillance cameras may help detectives solve the most recent home invasions that happened in their community last Wednesday.

Between Dec. 29th and Jan. 18th, Western Springs Police Chief Brian Budds said there have been four break-ins. “Fortunately they’ve all been unoccupied homes,” Chief Budds said, adding, “They’re crimes of opportunity, basically.”

Chief Budds said the individuals will check to see if anyone’s home by ringing the front doorbell or knocking on the door. If nobody answers, a presumption is made that the house could be a target and they will force their way inside through a side or back door.

The Chief also said that the master bedrooms were the primary area that was targeted inside the residence — jewelry, cash and gift cards were taken.

The Western Springs Police said they may be on to the person or people who have broken into these west suburban homes due to a similar M.O.

“We suspect that the last two that we had last week were the same individual. We’re not quite sure if the one from Dec. is involved with that same individual, but the same M.O.,” Chief Budds said.

The Western Springs Police Department said the burglaries in Dec. happened between 9:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. The break-ins last Wed. happened between 8:40 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The burglaries happened in the following neighborhoods:

Old Town North — 40th and Wolf Rd.

Old Town South — 46th and Lawn

Ridge Acres — 45th and Clausen

Western Springs Police advise anyone to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.