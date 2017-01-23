United Airlines Flights Grounded Nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) — United Airlines flights were grounded nationwide on Sunday for over two hours at the request of the airline.

Domestic mainline flights were grounded, but international flights were exempt, the Federal Aviation Administration announced in an advisory.

Flights were grounded due to a computer issue about 5:30 p.m., the airline said in a statement. The ground stop was lifted about 8 p.m.

“We have resolved the issue and flights are resuming,” United spokeswoman Maddie King said. “Customers may experience additional delays as we work to get flights out this evening. We are issuing a system-wide waiver, and apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)