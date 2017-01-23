Video Appears To Show Chicago Cop Throwing Coffee At Motorcyclist

(CBS) – Caught on video: A man who appears to be a Chicago Police officer is seen throwing a cup of coffee at a man riding a motorcycle.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

A motorcyclist and fellow riders are heading east on Hubbard. The motorcyclist appears to be wearing a camera on his helmet. Another rider pops a wheelie. As the motorcyclist continues heading east on Hubbard, he motions and says something to a man who appears to be a CPD officer.

The man in the uniform throws what appears to be a cup of coffee, striking the motorist with the camera.

The cyclist says: “I got you on camera, bro! Yeah! I got you!”

The group then heads south on State Street, laughing.

Chicago police says they are looking into the incident.

“We are aware of the video you are referencing. An investigation has begun to determine the authenticity of the video, as well as identity of the officer involved, if authenticated,” according to a statement from the department.

The Ride Chicago Motorcycle and Driving School, asked for comment about the video, says it’s illegal to do wheelies on a city street.