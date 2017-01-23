Woman Slain Outside Elementary School On West Side

January 23, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Crime, Lauren Victory, shooting, Spencer Elementary Technology Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed early Monday outside an elementary school in the Austin neighborhood.

Police responded to the 5000 block of West Maypole Avenue just before 2 a.m., and found a woman lying on the sidewalk, with a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk just outside Spencer Elementary Technology Academy.

“The kids will hear about it. I don’t think it will have much [effect] on them. Like I said, they’re numb to it as of now . It’s been going on too long. They hear about it on a daily basis. It’s like we’re used to it, and we accept it, instead of trying to do something about it,” said custodian Dana Balark.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.

