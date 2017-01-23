Zack Collins, Michael Kopech Highlight White Sox’s 19 Non-Roster Invitees To Spring Training

(CBS) Catcher Zack Collins and right-hander Michael Kopech, two of the White Sox’s top prospects, headline a list of 19 non-roster invitees to the team’s spring training.

Infielders Cody Asche and Everth Cabrera, left-handed pitchers David Holmberg and Cory Luebke, catcher Roberto Pena, right-handed pitcher Blake Smith, catcher Geovany Soto and right-hander Anthony Swarzak agreed to minor league contracts with the White Sox and will be at spring training.

Collins, Kopech, right-hander Spencer Adams, right-hander Zack Burdi, left-hander Aaron Bummer, left-hander Matt Purke, left-hander Brian Clark, left-hander Jace Fry, infielder Nicky Delmonico, infielder Danny Hayes and outfielder Courtney Hawkins are the other non-roster invitees to major league camp.

White Sox pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14, while position players follow on Feb. 18. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 18.