2 Teens Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were crossing the street near Lorel and Chicago avenues around 7:30 p.m., when a silver van headed south on Lorel struck them and kept going.

The children were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The van was found abandoned less than a block away in the 5300 block of West Huron Street.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.