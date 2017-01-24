Bank Robbed In Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The robbery happened at a TCF Bank branch in the 1500 block of Lee Street in Des Plaines at 11:16 a.m., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, a Hispanic man in his 40s, was last seen leaving the area in a cab, Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.

