Bank Robbed In Des Plaines

January 24, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: bank robbery, Des Plaines, TCF Bank Branch

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The robbery happened at a TCF Bank branch in the 1500 block of Lee Street in Des Plaines at 11:16 a.m., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, a Hispanic man in his 40s, was last seen leaving the area in a cab, Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

