Bartlett Police In Standoff With Resident Who May Have Gun

(CBS) – Police in west suburban Bartlett are dealing with a continuing barricade situation.

Officers responded around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an “armed barricaded subject” at a single-family residence in the 700 block of Gardenia, according to Bartlett Police.

A female resident suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound inside her residence and told a neighbor, police said.

Earlier concerns about a potential natural gas leak were unfounded, police said.

Area school officials are aware of the standoff.

No further information was available.