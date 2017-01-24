Black Aldermen To Emanuel: What’s Going On With Community Policing Revamp?

January 24, 2017 7:26 PM By Craig Dellimore
Filed Under: Community Police, Craig Dellimore

(CBS) — Some African-American Chicago aldermen are worried that Mayor Emanuel’s efforts to revitalize Chicago’s Community Policing program is bypassing some parts of the “community.”

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.

It’s no secret that the Emanuel Administration wants to revamp its Community Policing Program, especially these days.

In fact, the Chicago Police Department’s Community Policing Advisory Panel met last week.

But some aldermen, like Pat Dowell, are puzzled that things have gone this far without the aldermen being briefed,  or — in most cases — even consulted.

Ald. Emma Mitts says it’s these aldermen who will have to answer to residents if things don’t go well.

Even before the Justice Department’s report on policing here, Chicago has been trying to rebuild trust between police and the African American and Latino communities.

