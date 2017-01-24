Boy, 10, Safe After Thieves Steal Running SUV With Him Inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents, after two teens stole the family SUV while he was in the back seat in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Richard Rodriguez said he had gotten into his parents’ Buick Rendezvous near Kildare and Armitage avenues to go to school, and was waiting for his mom and dad when two teens – a boy and a girl – got in and drove away.

“At first I thought it was my mom, but when I heard her laugh, and go really fast, I was thinking maybe that’s not my mom, because my mom drives better,” he said. “I don’t think they have a driving license, because they drove really fast. I don’t think they even know how to drive, because when they were driving really fast, they were hitting a lot of cars and posts.”

When the thieves realized he was in the car, they dropped him off in an alley, and told him to “have a good day at school.”

“After they turned, they said a bad word, and then they said, ‘Oh my God, there’s a kid over here,’ and then they just told me ‘Get off, get off,’” Richard said. “They just left me in the alley, and I started walking to Palmer and Kostner, where someone saw me and called the police, but they didn’t answer, so he called my mom.”

Police said the suspects dropped Richard off about four blocks away from his home, and he was soon reunited with his parents.

Richard wasn’t harmed. He said the thieves looked like a 12- to 14-year-old girl and a 17- to 18-year-old boy.

Police have not yet located the stolen SUV.

Area North detectives were investigating.