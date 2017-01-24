City Panel OK’s $5 Million More In Payouts For Police Misconduct

(CBS) — The city should pay $5 million to settle wrongful death and conviction cases, according to a recommendation Tuesday from the Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee.

It’s practically a routine part of that panel’s meetings: what to pay out to settle police misconduct lawsuits.

How much for Shawn Whirl, who served 25 years in prison for killing a cabdriver?

Whirl was tortured into confessing, and his conviction was overturned. The vote: $4-million.

“Not enough for somebody who had to deal with that for 24 years — a quarter of a century in prison,” says Ald. John Arena of the 45th Ward.

Another concern, Arena says, is that the officers involved were part of other settlements dating back to the era of disgraced police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

“This particular era has been incredibly costly for the city,” Arena says.

The tally is $662 million, and climbing.

Another settlement of $750,000 is recommended for the family of Willie Miller — shot to death in 2010 while running away from police.

Ward 38 Ald. Nick Sposato was the lone vote against it, based on information presented at City Hall that Miller was armed at the time and was turning toward police.

At trial, lawyers presented contrary evidence.

Attorneys for the city say, yes, there are more police misconduct cases coming down the pike, including at least two harking back to the Burge area, WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Ald. Arena said he hopes any new police department reforms put an end, once and for all, to these costly approaches to policing.