LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Colorado May Shield People Who Break Into Cars To Rescue Kids, Pets

January 24, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: Colorado, Good Samaritan, Lori Saine, pets

DENVER (CBS) — Some Colorado lawmakers look to offer protection to Good Samaritans who want to rescue kids and animals.

39 children died of heatstroke after being left in hot cars in the United States in 2016. Pets, mostly dogs, also died after being left in cars, CBS Denver reports.

People who smash vehicle windows in attempt to reach kids or dogs face prosecution. However, State Rep. Lori Saine, said she wants to change that.

“This bill is all about saving lives,” she said. “There are situations when police are 30 minutes away from locked vehicles and temperatures soar very quickly. That becomes life-threatening in a very short period of time.”

But local police chiefs, sheriffs and animal control officers said the bill may result in some unintended consequences.

Animals control responded to 720 calls of a dog or cat being locked in a car last year in three Colorado counties alone. Only five of those animals were in distress.

Law enforcement officials worry the bill will encourage some people to take matters into their own hands, potentially leading to violence.

Saine said her bill will only grant immunity under certain conditions: A rescuer must first make an effort to find the vehicle owner and call police and there must be evidence that the child or animal is in imminent danger.

“If someone doesn’t follow these steps, they are not immune from criminal or civil liability,” Saine added.

A handful of states have passed similar bills.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia