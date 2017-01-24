Dwyane Wade: Bulls’ Inconsistencies Will Play Role In Deciding On 2017-’18 Player Option

(CBS) As the Bulls continue to hover around .500, currently at 22-23 and sitting in the eighth spot in the East entering Tuesday’s contest against the Magic, veteran guard Dwyane Wade acknowledged the team’s inconsistencies will play a role in whether he decides to exercise his player option for 2017-’18 that’s worth $23.8 million.

“Yeah. Listen, I wouldn’t lie to you and say no,’’ Wade said, according to the Sun-Times. “Of course. I can’t play this game forever. I just turned 35 and I have a number in my head on how long I want to play, and at the end of the day you want to be in a situation, whether it’s a competitive situation or whatever it may be.

“It’s tough in this league, as well because a lot of it also depends on how much money you’re willing to make. It depends on what city you’re willing to be in. So it’s a lot of variables to that. But no question about it, what happens throughout this year as I go into my summer, I’ll definitely take a look at it. I take my career seriously, and where I am, where I want to be, and I will do the same thing this summer.’’

Wade signed a two-year deal last July worth $47 million, and he holds all the power in deciding the 2017-’18. Wade has previously made clear he came to Chicago in large part because he wanted to play with All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. As the Bulls continue to underwhelm, talk of a rebuild and trade speculation around Butler have swirled. So both the team’s approach leading up to the Feb. 23 trade deadline and the success or lack thereof down the stretch will factor into Wade’s decision.

“You just never know how it’s going to shake out,” Wade said, per the Sun-Times. “Obviously I’m not happy being 22-23 or whatever the case may be or will be, but there are things I’m happy with. I’m happy with Jimmy growth and our relationship. I’m happy with the organization and how they’ve approached things, but I’m not happy with our record. But no one on this team is. But it’s months away before I concern myself with that, so I’ll figure it out later.’’