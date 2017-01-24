Dwyane Wade’s Bulls Jersey Is 6th-Most Popular In NBA

(CBS) In his first season in Chicago, Bulls guard Dwyane Wade’s jersey is the sixth-most popular in the NBA among merchandise sales.
Wade trails, in order, Golden State’s Steph Curry, Cleveland’s LeBron James, Golden State’ Kevin Durant, Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook.
Bulls teammate Jimmy Butler has the league’s ninth-best selling jersey, while former Bull and current Knicks point guard Derrick Rose checks in at No. 10.
The Bulls rank fourth in the most popular team merchandise sales, trailing the Warriors, Cavaliers and Lakers.