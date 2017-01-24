Elderly Man With Dementia Missing From Cragin

January 24, 2017 6:22 AM
Police are looking for an elderly man with dementia who has gone missing from the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Stanislaw Koziara, 84, left his home about noon Monday in the 5200 block of West Wellington, according to an endangered missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Koziara has dementia and may not be able to find his way home, police said. He was described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound white man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black beret, black sweater and black dress pants, but he was not wearing a coat or jacket, according to police. He only speaks Polish.

Anyone who sees Koziara is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.

