HazMat Situation Reported In Streeterville

January 24, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Coolant Leak, Hazmat, Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a HazMat situation Tuesday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Crews responded to a chemical odor in a four-story residential building at 161 E. Grand Ave. about 10:25 a.m., according to Fire Media Affairs. The odor appears to have been caused by a coolant leak, according to Fire Media.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia