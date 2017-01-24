HazMat Situation Reported In Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a HazMat situation Tuesday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood.
Crews responded to a chemical odor in a four-story residential building at 161 E. Grand Ave. about 10:25 a.m., according to Fire Media Affairs. The odor appears to have been caused by a coolant leak, according to Fire Media.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
