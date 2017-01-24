IPRA Releases Videos From Fatal Police Shooting Of Kajuan Raye

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Independent Police Review Authority has released surveillance video of the foot chase that led up to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kajuan Raye in November.

The black-and-white videos show Raye running away when a police squad car pulls up to him a street corner in Englewood, and an officer—identified in police reports and a lawsuit filed by Raye’s family as Sgt. John Poulos – getting out of the car to chase the teen on foot. A few seconds later, a second police vehicle pulls up and follows them down the street.

Police have said Poulos was responding to a call about a battery in progress on Nov. 23, 2016, and believed Raye matched the description of the suspect.

The videos do not show Poulos shooting at Raye, or Raye turning toward Poulos with a weapon in his hand.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has said Raye died from a gunshot wound to his back.

Poulos was stripped of his police powers days after the shooting. He told investigators Raye twice pointed a gun at him during the chase, and ignored his verbal instructions. No gun was found, despite an extensive search of the area after the shooting.

Raye’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against Poulos and the city, accusing the sergeant of “unjustified and excessive use of force.”

Poulos also shot and killed another man in 2013. A patrol officer at the time, Poulos fatally shot 28-year-old Rickey Rozelle in Lincoln Park. Poulos was off-duty when he said he saw Rozelle trying to break into a building. He told investigators he shot Rozelle when the man wouldn’t show him his hands.

IPRA said that shooting was justified. They found Rozelle threatened to kill the officer and turned toward him with a shiny metallic object. However, investigators never found a weapon on or near Rozelle’s body.

Rozelle’s family also sued Poulos and the city. That case is still pending.