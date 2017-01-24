Johnson Rallies Lightning In 3rd For 5-2 Win Over Blackhawks

January 24, 2017 10:39 PM
Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks, NHL Hockey, Tampa Bay Lightning, Tyler Johnson

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, rallying the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night to end a three-game slide.

Brian Boyle had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterov and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who broke loose for three goals in a 3:57 span of the third to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Alex Killorn set up both of Johnson’s goals, and Valtteri Filppula had two assists to help Tampa Bay win for just the third time in 11 games.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, and Duncan Keith also scored for the Blackhawks, who had their three-game winning streak stopped. Chicago lost for only the third time in its last 10.

