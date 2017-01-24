Newly Released Video: Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect Who Had Just Killed Another Man

January 24, 2017 9:46 PM
Filed Under: Bob Roberts, Cleotha Mitchell, Police-Involved Shooting

(CBS) — An investigative panel has released video and police radio recordings that appear to support the Chicago Police narrative of a fatal officer-involved shooting from late last year: Officers killed a gunman seconds after they witnessed him killing another man.

The shooting occurred at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 25 in the West Side’s Homan Square neighborhood.

Video shows 37-year-old Cleotha Mitchell fatally shooting a 35-year-old man, according to the Independent Police Review Authority.

Officers heard the gunshots, and found Mitchell at Harrison and Central Park in the Homan Square neighborhood. The officers confronted Mitchell, and shot him.

Both Mitchell and his victim were pronounced dead at the scene.

IPRA, in releasing the video, warns that release of the video and audio does not mean a determination has been made in the case.

 

