Police: Man Had More Than 50 Guns In Crystal Lake Home

January 24, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Crystal Lake, guns

(CRYSTAL LAKE) — A Crystal Lake man is facing several charges after police found more than 50 rifles, shotguns and handguns in his northwest suburban home.

About 10:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of a drunk driver in the first block of North Williams Street and found 50-year-old Donald F. Franz in his vehicle, according to Crystal Lake police.

Franz became uncooperative with police and resisted arrest. Police found a loaded firearm on him, along with additional rounds of assorted ammunition in his vehicle.

During a search of Franz’s home Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Dartmoor Court in Crystal Lake, officers found 36 high-powered rifles, assault rifles and shotguns, 20 assorted handguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

More than 50 high-power rifles, assault rifles, shotguns and handguns were found during a search of 50-year-old Donald F. Franz’s home last week. (Crystal Lake Police)

Franz faces felony counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer, possession of a firearm without requisite FOID; and misdemeanor counts of possession of a suspended driver’s license, possession of firearm ammunition without a requisite FOID, possession of a revoked conceal carry license, possession of a revoked FOID card and carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence.

Additional charges are expected against Franz, who remains in the McHenry County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

