Report: Bulls Turning To Jerian Grant At Point Guard Against Magic

January 24, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Jerian Grant

(CBS) After an embarrassing road loss to the Hawks on Friday, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg proclaimed everything in his playing rotation would be evaluated.

On Saturday in a win, that meant moving rookie forward Paul Zipser, a second-round pick, into a sixth-man role over wing Doug McDermott and others. On Tuesday night, that will be be reflected in a change at point guard, where second-year pro Jerian Grant is scheduled to start, the Tribune’s K.C. Johnson reported. Grant will take over that starting role for Michael Carter-Williams, who has scored a combined five points on 2-of-12 shooting in his past two games.

The Bulls’ point guard situation has been a revolving door this season. Veteran Rajon Rondo manned the starting spot until late December, when he was benched as Hoiberg believed that he was playing “slow.” Rondo didn’t play for the next five games and went on record as saying he wouldn’t be afraid to asked to be moved if that benching continued. He’s since moved into a second-unit role but is believed to still want out of Chicago.

Grant is averaging 5.1 points in 14.1 minutes across 34 games, including five starts. Grant is shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3-point land.

Zipser will also remain in Chicago’s rotation for now, Hoiberg said Monday.

