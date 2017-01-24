LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Reported Home Invasion, Attack On Suburban Teen Was Hoax: Police

January 24, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: attack, hoax, Indian Head Park

(CBS) – Reports last week of a home invasion and knife attack on a west suburban teen girl –  prompting police to swarm an Indian Head Park neighborhood — were unfounded, police announced Tuesday.

“It has been determined that the reported home invasion was not a bona fide incident,” police said.

Last Wednesday, police said they received a call of a home invasion at 6:45 p.m. from a home near Briarwood Court and Cascade Drive.

A girl told them an intruder wearing a mask confronted her and cut her on the right arm with a knife. The man supposedly fled.

Indian Head Park police on Tuesday thanked residents for “their input, concern and understanding.”

The incident is now classified as “cleared/closed,” police said.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia