Reported Home Invasion, Attack On Suburban Teen Was Hoax: Police

(CBS) – Reports last week of a home invasion and knife attack on a west suburban teen girl – prompting police to swarm an Indian Head Park neighborhood — were unfounded, police announced Tuesday.

“It has been determined that the reported home invasion was not a bona fide incident,” police said.

Last Wednesday, police said they received a call of a home invasion at 6:45 p.m. from a home near Briarwood Court and Cascade Drive.

A girl told them an intruder wearing a mask confronted her and cut her on the right arm with a knife. The man supposedly fled.

Indian Head Park police on Tuesday thanked residents for “their input, concern and understanding.”

The incident is now classified as “cleared/closed,” police said.