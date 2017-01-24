Rescued Puppy Was Used As Bait For Fighter Dogs: Animal Advocate

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mr. Riley is lucky to be alive.

The four-month-old pup has been mutilated from head to paw. According to Animal Welfare League head Linda Estrada, the little dog was raised as bait for dog fights.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

Estrada says Mr. Riley was found in a plastic bag in Englewood. A 7th district Chicago police officer brought the pup in and told her the dog was used to make illegal prize fighting dogs more aggressive.

“I believe that when people can do something to a harmless puppy or kitten, what can they do to a human?” she asked.

Cook County authorities have dismantled several dog fighting rings in recent years. But Estrada said the bait dogs she finds are usually much older than Mr. Riley.

“Don’t make a profit on them, find another way to make a living, but not this,” she said.

The Animal Welfare League urges people to call police if they see a wounded dog.

As soon as Mr. Riley heals, he will be up for adoption.