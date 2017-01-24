Rescued Puppy Was Used As Bait For Fighter Dogs: Animal Advocate

January 24, 2017 10:15 PM By Charlie De Mar
Filed Under: Animal Abuse, dog abuse, dogfighting, Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mr. Riley is lucky to be alive.

The four-month-old pup has been mutilated from head to paw. According to Animal Welfare League head Linda Estrada, the little dog was raised as bait for dog fights.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

Estrada says Mr. Riley was found in a plastic bag in Englewood. A 7th district Chicago police officer brought the pup in and told her the dog was used to make illegal prize fighting dogs more aggressive.

“I believe that when people can do something to a harmless puppy or kitten, what can they do to a human?” she asked.

Cook County authorities have dismantled several dog fighting rings in recent years. But Estrada said the bait dogs she finds are usually much older than Mr. Riley.

“Don’t make a profit on them, find another way to make a living, but not this,” she said.

The Animal Welfare League urges people to call police if they see a wounded dog.

As soon as Mr. Riley heals, he will be up for adoption.

More from Charlie De Mar

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia