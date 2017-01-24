Students May Face Criminal Charges After Viral Video Of School Bus Attack

(CBS) — A fight on a school bus in the northern suburbs sends one girl to the hospital and another to the police department.

The incident happened Monday on a bus transporting Stevenson High School students in Lincolnshire.

School authorities say one girl threw punches while her friend videotaped the attack. The video went viral on social media.

Officials say both girls will face significant disciplinary consequences and could face criminal charges.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The bus company could not be reached for comment.