The Bernstein Brief: Bears’ Chance At Senior Bowl Inspires Little Confidence

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) It should matter that Bears coaches have the opportunity to work with the North team at this week’s Senior Bowl scouting showcase in Mobile, Alabama. It’s supposed to give them better insight than others, a chance at a leg up on whichever draft day sees these players selected, having been given extra time to talk to them and see how they respond to pro-style instruction.

But it’s not easy to trust that they’ll get any advantage out of it, as John Fox’s regime hasn’t earned that kind of belief. Who knows if they’ll see what they need to see?

In a year marred by injuries, disjointed play and churning personnel, we saw more players forced into action by attrition than traditional selection, with nebulous depth charts offering little evidence of their evaluative conclusions and the head coach himself offering well less than that.

We do know it took them too much time to find their starting running back and budding star in Jordan Howard right on their own roster, and we wonder if it would’ve happened at all if not for their hand being forced. There’s no benefit of any doubt left now.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Bernstein and Goff Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.