12 Latin Kings Gang Members Indicted In Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Twelve members of the Latin Kings gang are now facing narcotics distribution and racketeering charges and have been added to an existing federal indictment in northwest Indiana.

All 12 individuals were charged with a conspiracy to distribute narcotics and added to a Latin King indictment pending in Indiana that had previously charged 26 members of the gang, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Eleven of the individuals were also charged with conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity.

Eight people were arrested Tuesday, including:

• Lazaro Francisco Delgado-Gonzalez Jr., or “Pollo Loco,” 27, of Highland;

• Marquis Sean Medellin, or “Kilo,” 30, of Hammond;

• David Ulmenstine, or “Silent,” 25, of Harvey, Illinois;

• Jorge Esqueda, or “Silent,” 22, of East Chicago;

• Juan Alcaraz, or “Silent,” 28, of Hammond;

• Miguel Angel Marines, or “Egg,” of East Chicago;

• Rafael Cancel, 35 of Hammond; and

• Kash Lee Kelly, 28, of Hammond.

Kash Lee Kelly was not charged with conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity in the fresh indictment, prosecutors said.

Two other people charged in the indictment were already in custody in Indiana on unrelated charges, including 35-year-old Jeremiah Shane Farmer, of Hammond, Indiana, and 21-year-old Eduardo Ivel, or “Little Smiley” of Hammond, Indiana.

Authorities are still looking for two suspects, prosecutors said. Timothy Maurice Diaz, or “Slice,” 34, of the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hammond, and Sean Michael Pena, or “Big Body,” 34, of the 1100 block of State Street in Hammond, are both considered fugitives from justice.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diaz or Pena is asked to contact the FBI at (317) 595-4000 or the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS.

“As I have repeatedly stated, if you are a member of or associate with these criminal organizations we are coming after you. It may take us months or it may take longer but we are coming after you,” U.S. Attorney Robert Capp said in the statement.

