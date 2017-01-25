13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Little Village

January 25, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Little Village, MIssing Boy, Missing Child

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Joel Portillo went missing Monday from the 2600 block of South Drake, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 5-foot-1, 140-pound Hispanic boy with black hair, hazel eyes and light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt and black pants.

Police said Joel hangs out near 25th and St. Louis.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.

