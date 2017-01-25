A Check On Trump’s To-Do List For First 100 Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — The start of President Trump’s first full week in office came after a turbulent weekend dominated by accusations regarding inauguration crowds.

On Monday, however, it appeared as if the new President made some efforts to regroup.

He wasted no time before issuing an executive order aimed at rolling back ObamaCare. The order directs all departments and agencies government-wide to ease the burden of ObamaCare as the new administration transitions from repeal to replace.

This should come as no surprise.

REPEAL AND REPLACE OBAMACARE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2016

During his election campaign, Trump vowed to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in what was perhaps one of his most impassioned campaign promises.

Obamacare is a disaster. Rates going through the sky – ready to explode. I will fix it. Hillary can't!#ObamacareFailed — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2016

Trump also issued an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans Pacific Partnership, another central campaign promise.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Monday. “Great thing for the American worker that we just did,” he noted as he signed the memorandum with Vice President Mike Pence and other advisors standing beside his desk.

My Administration will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:52am PST

“Let’s start making our products again. We don’t want to bring them in, we want to make them here,” Trump said. “And that doesn’t mean we don’t trade because we do trade, but we want to make our products here.”

Next up, two orders reviving oil pipeline projects: The Keystone XL and the Dakota Access. These orders will advance construction of both pipelines.

Again, no surprises here.

If I am elected President I will immediately approve the Keystone XL pipeline. No impact on environment & lots of jobs for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2015

Or here.

With his pen still out, Trump signed an executive action to reinstate the Mexico City policy, thus barring federal funds to international groups that perform or promote abortions.

“The President, it’s no secret, has made it very clear that he’s a pro-life President,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in his first press briefing. “He wants to stand up for all Americans including the unborn and I think the reinstatement of this policy is not just something that echoes that value but respects taxpayer funding as well.”

Trump issued an order implementing a freeze on federal workforce hiring. This excludes the U.S. military, as he noted at the signing.

As one of his campaign chants (and eventual hashtag), Trump added to his slogan arsenal with “drain the swamp,” which ties into his pledge to confront corruption he believes to be present in Washington.

The President then signed an action on Wednesday that orders the “immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border,” — Trump’s long-promised pledge to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexican border.

Very long indeed.

We MUST have strong borders and stop illegal immigration. Without that we do not have a country. Also, Mexico is killing U.S. on trade. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2015

“A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders — gets back its borders,” Trump said during his visit to the Department of Homeland Security.

Mexico will pay for the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016

He signed an additional order regarding illegal immigration; one that strips federal funding from cities that shield undocumented immigrants from deportation. This order also states that 5,000 new border patrol agents will be hired and the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be tripled.

Towards the end of October, then Presidential nominee Trump released a plan for his first 100 days in office.

My '100 DAY PLAN' will Make America Great Again, but only if we WIN. Donate BIG today! https://t.co/TQRYDO0s5s pic.twitter.com/J1HLNP2EiV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2016

After he won, Trump provided an update on his planned legislative actions.

.@transition2017 update and policy plans for the first 100 days. pic.twitter.com/HTgPXfPWeJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2016

Trump’s 100th day in office is on Monday, May 1.