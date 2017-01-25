Catholic School In Burbank To Close After 55 Years

January 25, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: burbank, Mike Puccinelli, Queen Of Peace High School, School Closing

CHICAGO (CBS) — An all-girls Catholic school in southwest suburban Burbank has said it will close at the end of the school year, due to increasing financial demands and declining enrollment.

Queen of Peace High School, in Burbank, was founded in 1962. Over the past 55 years, more than 15,000 girls have attended classes, but this will be the last year for the school.

Enrollment has declined steadily from about 1,400 students at the school’s peak in the 1960s, to fewer than 300 this school year.

Officials said it costs more than $15,000 per student to run the school, and tuition is only $10,000 a year, so Queen of Peace has been operating at a loss while continuing its mission of educating young girls, in keeping with the Catholic tradition.

The school was founded by the Sinsiniwa Dominican Sisters, based in Wisconsin.

Queen of Peace president Anne O’Malley called the decision to close heartbreaking, and promised to work with students as they transfer to new schools.

A fund will assist students who need financial aid to complete their high school education at Catholic schools.

A series of meetings has been scheduled for students and their parents to help them smooth out the transition.

