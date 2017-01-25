Illinois Handles Iowa 76-64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Michael Finke scored 17 points off the bench and led Illinois in a 76-64 win over Iowa on Wednesday night.

Illinois got off to a quick 10-0 start in the first few minutes of the game and never gave back the lead.

Offense was not a problem in a game where Illinois (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten) looked dominant, shooting 55 percent from the field in the first half and finished shooting 45 percent, including 9-19 from beyond the arc.

The offense thrived with good ball movement — Illinois finished with 18 assists, the second-most this season.

Maverick Morgan added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Nicholas Baer scored led the way for Iowa (11-10, 3-5) with 12 points.

The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, shooting under 20 percent from the field for the first eight minutes of the game and 37 shooting percent for the half.

