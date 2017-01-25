Officials Comb Joliet Area Home For Cold Case Evidence

January 25, 2017 6:23 PM By Lauren Victory
Filed Under: cold case, Disappearance, Joliet, Will County

WILL COUNTY (CBS) — Authorities are combing a house for evidence in Unincorporated Will County. Rolling Meadows police confirm it’s related to the 1975 disappearance of Michael Mansfield.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.

It’s unclear what pointed investigators to the Joliet area property. Neighbors recall relatives of Russell Smrekar lived here. Lincoln police from downstate say he confessed to killing Mansfield and another woman shortly before his death in 2011. Smrekar was also convicted of killing two other people in the 1970’s.

Joan Featherston lives in the area and was startled by the sudden crime scene.

“It happened so long ago, but it’s still a scary thought,” she said.

It’s unclear if investigators found anything, or when they will be leaving.

