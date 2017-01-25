Truck Rolls Up Next To Indiana Boy, Men Inside Offer Him Candy, Mother Says

January 25, 2017 4:46 PM By Sandra Torres
Filed Under: child abduction, Sandra Torres, St. John Indiana

(CBS) — Neighbors in the Northwest Indiana community of St. John are concerned that two strangers in a vehicle tried to offer a child candy.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

St. John police aren’t calling it an attempted kidnapping, but they say it’s suspicious, based on surveillance video of the incident that occurred Tuesday.

“It was my worst nightmare: My son came into the house, and he said, ‘Mommy, some bad guys tried to lure me into their car,’” says parent Vanessa Jacobs.

She says she was skeptical at first, thinking maybe her child had misunderstood.

Then, a neighbor in the 8900 block of Winding Trail showed her surveillance video of a gray pickup truck pulling up next to her son. A passenger in the truck then rolls down the window.

Jacobs says he son tells her they offered him candy. “He says he said, ‘No way,’ and took off,” she says.

St. John police say the driver of the pickup truck followed a school bus for a short distance and then disappeared.

Jacobs says this was an upsetting experience for her family, but she’s glad she prepared her son to confront this type of situation.

“He made me so proud he did what he was supposed to do.”

Police say the truck is a gray GMC Sierra hybrid. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

More from Sandra Torres

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia