Trump Claims Voter Fraud, Illinois Officials Say No Evidence

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois election officials responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets claiming millions voted illegally, saying there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

CBS 2’s Pam Zekman, who’s reported on vote fraud for years, reports.

The President of the United States went from claiming he lost the popular vote because more than three million people voted illegally, to asking for a major investigation into the matter.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also said, “I think we need to understand where the problem exists, how deep it goes and then suggest some remedies to it.”

CBS 2 Investigators previously disclosed records showing 119 dead people who voted 229 times in elections since 2006. One of them was Susie Sallee. Her brother Robert reported her death and she was buried in 1998.

“I’m very shocked to see that,” he said.

The city cleared the dead people from the rolls in response to CBS 2’s findings. They said most were the result of clerical errors involving family members with the same names and addresses.

City, county and state officials now say there’s no evidence of massive fraud in Illinois. However, attorney Ken Menzel admitted there are still some people who have died or moved still on voter rolls.

“It takes some time to get them processed through the system,” he added.

Menzel said the president could help by providing funds to update equipment and to increase access to national databases that track deaths and changes of address.