12-Year-Old And 6 Others Hospitalized After South Side Vigil Shooting

January 26, 2017 5:35 PM By Sandra Torres
Filed Under: child shooting, jamayah fields, south side chicago shooting

(CBS) —  A 12-year-old child was recovering at Comers Children’s Hospital Thursday from a graze bullet wound to the head. She was one of seven people shot during a vigil for a victim of gun violence.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

Local activists said someone opened fire while a candlelight vigil took place for a woman named Jamayah Fields. Fields was shot and killed on Monday night.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes was in touch with a family involved. They don’t want to speak on camera because they fear for their lives. They received numerous threats for the upcoming funeral of Fields.

All seven of the people were shot last night near the intersection of 75th and Rose.

The victim’s mother was shot in the hand, but is in stable condition at Stroger Hospital. A 20-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman are also being treated there.

A 16-year-old boy and another 20-year-old woman are at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 17-year-old boy also took himself to Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Police say no one is in custody.

More from Sandra Torres

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia