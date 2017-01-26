12-Year-Old And 6 Others Hospitalized After South Side Vigil Shooting

(CBS) — A 12-year-old child was recovering at Comers Children’s Hospital Thursday from a graze bullet wound to the head. She was one of seven people shot during a vigil for a victim of gun violence.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

Local activists said someone opened fire while a candlelight vigil took place for a woman named Jamayah Fields. Fields was shot and killed on Monday night.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes was in touch with a family involved. They don’t want to speak on camera because they fear for their lives. They received numerous threats for the upcoming funeral of Fields.

All seven of the people were shot last night near the intersection of 75th and Rose.

The victim’s mother was shot in the hand, but is in stable condition at Stroger Hospital. A 20-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman are also being treated there.

A 16-year-old boy and another 20-year-old woman are at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 17-year-old boy also took himself to Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Police say no one is in custody.