Dow Soars Past 20,000 To Break Record

January 26, 2017 9:52 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Stocks closed sharply higher Wednesday, with the Dow smashing the 20,000 mark for the first time ever, as optimism about President Trump’s pro-growth policies boosted investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 gained 18, the NASDAQ added 55 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up nearly 156 points, settling to 20,068.

“I think Dow 20,000 is more symbolic than anything else. It is certainly a milestone, one that will get the attention of not just Wall Street types, but all Americans including a lot of people who may not be invested in the stock market,” says Jack Ablin, chief investment office at BMO Private Bank.

He adds that international stocks appear to offer the best value in equities right now.

