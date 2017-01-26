GoFundMe Account Set Up For Family Of Special Needs Teen Who Died

January 26, 2017 11:35 AM By Charlie De Mar
Filed Under: drowning, GoFundMe, kennedy high school, rosario gomez

CHICAGO (CBS) — A GoFundMe account has been made for a 14-year-old boy with special needs who died after being pulled from the pool at Kennedy High School.

As of Thursday morning, the account has raised $3,200 for Rosario Gomez’s funeral expenses.

Gomez was pulled unconscious from the Southwest Side high school’s pool around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. When the Chicago Fire Department got there, they continued CPR and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Angeline Lopez was in the pool during the incident. She saw authorities trying to revive Gomez.

“I’m super sad because he was such a sweet kid, always giving out hugs and always giving out high fives,” she said.

Students were reportedly on lockdown Wednesday as police investigated what led up to the 14-year-old’s death.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement saying their thoughts and condolences were with Gomez’s family. They are also conducting their own investigation. Crisis supporters were sent to the school to offer support to students and staff as well.

