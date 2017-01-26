How To Feel Sunny On A Gray Chicago Day

(CBS) —If you think it’s been overcast for a long time, it’s not just you.

Chicago had five consecutive days of 100 percent cloud cover. And 11 of the past 15 days have been completely overcast, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Bob Larson.

“This time of year, on average, is the cloudiest time of year. That is sure. This is a little excessive, though,” he said.

Rush University Medical Center Psychiatrist Dr. Robert Shulman said his staff and patients talk about the lethargy that comes when the sun doesn’t appear. The doctor said gray days add up to Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD: a kind of depression that’s really a kind of human hibernation. But he has a remedy.

“You give yourself a dose of a full-spectrum light at a certain intensity early in the morning — and sometimes toward the end-of-the-day period. So, just when it starts to get dark, you give another dose sometimes,” he tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.

Dr. Shulman says his strategy basically tricks the brain into thinking that it’s midsummer.

He also says turning on all the lights at home is not enough. People need a light box, or a full-spectrum light with 10,000 lux.